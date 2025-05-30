Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 50,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BATS HYMU opened at $22.28 on Friday. iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Muni Income Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.