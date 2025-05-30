Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSLC. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $115.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

