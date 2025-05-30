Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 174.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990,837 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Rocket Companies worth $52,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,976,000 after buying an additional 431,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,673,000 after buying an additional 2,829,292 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,455,000 after buying an additional 2,804,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,187,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 593,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.59 and a beta of 2.33. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,273.33%.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.