Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Position Lowered by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Brookfield worth $58,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $57.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

