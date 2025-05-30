FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $25,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $41.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.68%.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

