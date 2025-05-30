Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $123.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $124.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

