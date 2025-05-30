Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $99.37 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

