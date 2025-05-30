California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 773,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,609 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $24,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter worth $10,453,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 309,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNP. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.04.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.2%

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.06%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.