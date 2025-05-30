Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $49.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.46 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.