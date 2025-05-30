Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $67,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

LOW opened at $224.92 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.39 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.30 and a 200-day moving average of $243.46. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

