Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $24,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $15,828,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $6,966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,853,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $192.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $172.72 and a 1 year high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.