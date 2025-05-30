Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

TRMK stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

