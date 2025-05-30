Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $88,000 in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,409,000 after buying an additional 5,957,885 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $1,781,922,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 5,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,084,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,682,000 after buying an additional 4,010,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $828,138,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AppLovin by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,893,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,888,000 after buying an additional 2,373,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

APP stock opened at $384.23 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $525.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.61, for a total value of $149,844,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,867,103.49. This trade represents a 64.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.41, for a total transaction of $6,267,372.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,052,881.49. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,115,754 shares of company stock valued at $411,165,970. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

