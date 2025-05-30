Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Takes $50,000 Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 181,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TOTL opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $41.69.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.