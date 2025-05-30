111 Capital Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 82,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 210,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $192,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 75,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $5,663,314.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,515 shares of company stock worth $12,132,994. 11.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $79.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.70. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

