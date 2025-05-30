111 Capital Purchases New Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 1,542.86%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

