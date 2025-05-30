111 Capital Takes $491,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.21 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

