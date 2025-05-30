7,851 Shares in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,669.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FR stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

