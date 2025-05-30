111 Capital Purchases Shares of 10,948 Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

