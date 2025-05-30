111 Capital Makes New $343,000 Investment in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

111 Capital purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock worth $3,905,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of EME opened at $468.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.