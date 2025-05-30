1,576 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $283.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.50.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 86.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

