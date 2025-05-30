1,910 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,588,000 after buying an additional 131,621 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $203.93 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.78 and a 200-day moving average of $246.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,088,274.04. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total value of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,356,552.60. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,003 shares of company stock valued at $63,589,173. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

