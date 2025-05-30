5,853 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,820,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETSY opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.93.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $1,044,951.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,582.14. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $2,473,662. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

