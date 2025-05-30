111 Capital Acquires Shares of 869 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $328.74 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.