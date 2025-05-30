7,015 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital purchased a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Genpact by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Genpact by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised Genpact from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,940. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,167,926.94. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE:G opened at $43.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

