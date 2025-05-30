NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock opened at $413.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.