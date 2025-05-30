Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,574 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 1.19% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $24,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HACK. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $80.91 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.33 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

