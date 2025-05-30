Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 94,775 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $32,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,762,000 after acquiring an additional 113,048 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $73.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

