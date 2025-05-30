Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,266 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Consolidated Edison worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of ED opened at $103.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.12. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.28 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 62.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.