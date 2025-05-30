Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 1,015 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $123,698,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after purchasing an additional 870,041 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.42 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

