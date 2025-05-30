1,185 Shares in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Bought by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CACI International by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $428.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $432.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.92. CACI International Inc has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CACI shares. Truist Financial set a $525.00 price target on CACI International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. William Blair downgraded CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CACI International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.62, for a total value of $112,358.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,780.30. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Stories

