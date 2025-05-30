111 Capital Invests $502,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

111 Capital acquired a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total value of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares in the company, valued at $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.88. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

