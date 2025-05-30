FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC owned 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNOV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 129,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 717,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,096,000 after buying an additional 94,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $4,198,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $263.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.