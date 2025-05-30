111 Capital Invests $438,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

111 Capital bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 11,181 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $119,748.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,960.59. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,528. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SOFI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.