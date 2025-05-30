Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,555 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,677 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $46,474.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,013.45. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,616 shares of company stock worth $2,640,095. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

