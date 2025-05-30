Cadinha & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.6% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

