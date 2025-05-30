Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Has $2.92 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,925,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $559,399,000 after purchasing an additional 982,955 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $78.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

