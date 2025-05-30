Cadinha & Co. LLC Invests $207,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,564,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $264.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.54.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECL

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.