PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $589,307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,217,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,193 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $221,297,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,371,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,280,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,133 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.26 and its 200-day moving average is $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.75 and a 52 week high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

