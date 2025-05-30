Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 2.1% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 173,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period.

RSPT stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

