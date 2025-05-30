Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stake Boosted by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for 1.2% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 206,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBD stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

