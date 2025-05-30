190 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

VBR opened at $189.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

