The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,867,382. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5%

SCHW stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

