Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares in the company, valued at $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,734,737 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of YUM stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

