Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 1,131 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,306,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,250,276,000 after buying an additional 59,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,002,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,291,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,213,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,436,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,192,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,259,000 after purchasing an additional 457,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE A opened at $113.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.58.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $211,840.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,931.02. This trade represents a 4.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,908 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $232,737.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,456.28. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

