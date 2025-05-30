Park Square Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 464 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.2%

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

