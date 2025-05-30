Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 78.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,497 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after buying an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,436 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after purchasing an additional 228,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,321,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Motors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $582,251,000 after purchasing an additional 822,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

