Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Buys 45,278 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 375.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,278 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Western Union were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,228,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 133,106 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $2,734,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WU

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.