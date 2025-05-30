Park Square Financial Group LLC Invests $29,000 in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $55.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.41.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

