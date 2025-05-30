Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $38,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NVT opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $83.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

